World number one Simona Halep came from a set down to beat Kaia Kanepi and advance to the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The Romanian was hoping to avoid a repeat of her defeat to Kanepi at the US Open at the Margaret Court Arena.

Halep's loss to the Estonian last year was part of a five match losing streak for the French Open winner, who had not won a match since August amid injury problems.

Another loss to Kanepi appeared on the cards as the Estonian claimed the first set on a tie-break.

Top seed Halep responded in impressive fashion, claiming the remaining sets 6-4, 6-2 to secure a place in the next round.

She will now face the challenge of American Sofia Kenin.

Halep could be on course to face Venus Williams in round three, before a potential meeting with Serena Williams in round four.

Venus Williams came from a set down to beat Romania's Mihaela Buzărnescu 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 in her first round match, with the American now due to meet Alize Cornet of France.

Her sister Serena, the tournament favourite, began her pursuit of an eighth Australian Open title by cruising past Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-2.

Williams, who could equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles should she triumph in Melbourne, will face Canada's Eugenie Bouchard in the second round.

Novak Djokovic eased into the second round of the men's event ©Getty Images

US Open champion Naomi Osaka eased through her first round tie, as the Japanese player beat Poland's Magda Linette 6-4, 6-2.

In the men's draw, world number one Novak Djokovic secured a straight sets victory in his opening match.

The Serbian, who is seeking a third straight Grand Slam after wins at Wimbledon and the US Open last year, overcame the United States' Mitchell Krueger 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

His pursuit of a record seventh men's singles title at the Australian Open will see Djokovic face French wildcard Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round.

Their meeting is a repeat of the 2008 Australian Open final, where Djokovic secured the first of his 14 Grand Slam titles.

In another of the high profile first round matches, Canada's Milos Raonic ended the challenge of Australia's Nick Kyrgios.

Raonic secured a 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 win over Kyrgios, who divides opinion among Australian fans.