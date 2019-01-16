Defending champions Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki booked their places in the third round of the men's and women's singles draws respectively on another intriguing day's play at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Federer, seeking a 21st Grand Slam title and seventh Australian Open crown, was given a stern test by Britain's Dan Evans - who returned from a drugs ban last year - in a 7-6, 7-6, 6-3 victory at the Rod Laver Arena.

The 37-year-old Swiss star will next face American Taylor Fritz, who overcame Frenchman Gaël Monfils 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.

"I couldn't pull away early in the match - it helps when you can sneak in a quick break," said Federer.

"It was hard to pull away, to his credit.

"I thought I played well."

Spaniard Rafael Nadal, the second seed, had no such issues as he sealed his third-round berth with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 demolition of Australian Matthew Ebden.

Caroline Wozniacki continued the defence of her title with a comfortable second round win ©Getty Images

The 17-time Grand Slam champion set up a meeting with another Australian in Alex de Minaur, who defeated Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen 6-4, 6-2, 6-7, 4-6, 6-3.

South Africa's fifth seed Kevin Anderson was the highest-profile casualty on day three as last year's Wimbledon finalist was beaten 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 by American Frances Tiafoe.

In the women's draw, Wozniacki produced a dominant display to oust Sweden's Johanna Larsson.

The Dane, seeded third, breezed into the third round with a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 victory in just 66 minutes.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber of Germany, the 2016 Australian Open winner, is also through after she beat Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-3.

Kimberly Birrell awaits for Kerber in the next round after the Australian wildcard upset 29th seed Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.