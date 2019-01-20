Two-time Olympic bobsleigh champion Kaillie Humphries has filed a harassment complaint with Bobsleigh Canada, the 33-year-old has revealed.

The two-person bobsleigh champion at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 stepped away from competition this season and has now announced the reason why in an interview with Canadian broadcaster CBC.

“I found myself in a situation where my work climate was disrupted and so I could not compete,” said Humphries who announced her decision to take time off from the sport in October.

“It definitively took months for me to build up the courage, for me to have that strength, that internal strength to come forward.

“I’m a strong person.

“But until you’re challenged with this scenario, such as the one that I have found myself in, you never really know how you’re going to react to it.”

While Humphries said the harassment case is the reason for her break from the sport, the Calgarian has not revealed what type of harassment she is alleging, or from whom.

Kaillie Humphries, left, won two-person bobsleigh gold at the sochi 2014 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

In a statement Bobsleigh Canada said it was aware of the allegations and confirmed an investigation was underway.

“Bobsleigh Canada abides by its harassment and discrimination policy that has been in place since 2006,” their spokesperson Chris Dornan was quoted in a statement sent to CBC.

“Under that policy, Bobsleigh Canada has forwarded the complaint to an independent investigator.

“We take any allegations of this nature very seriously.

“A safe training and competitive environment for everyone involved in our sport is Bobsleigh Canada’s number one priority.”

Despite having taken a break from competing, Humphries continues to train, though she has said she will not return if no changes are made.

“I will not go back to the same way that it was last year,” she told CBC.

"So if I can build my own team and function independently, still a part of Canada, I will.

“A lot depends on how the case settles.”

When she initially announced her break on Twitter, Humphries said her goal was to return for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.