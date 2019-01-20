Russia claimed all four gold medals on offer for the second consecutive week at the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation Ice Climbing World Cup in Beijing.

The Russian team had dominated the season opening event at Cheongsong in South Korea last week and continued their superiority over their rivals across the lead and speed events in China’s capital city today.

Maria Tolokonina clinched lead and speed gold medals in South Korea but emerged from Beijing with one gold.

Tolokonina topped yesterday’s lead qualification and repeated the feat in the final as she was the only climber to top the wall.

Ireland’s Eimir McSwiggan settled for second place after achieving a score of 13.291, while Finland’s Enni Bertling was third on 13.280.

Ekaterina Koshcheeva improved on her speed silver medal in Cheongsong by taking gold in Beijing.

She beat Tolokonina in the semi-final stage of the competition to avenge her defeat in last week’s final.

Koshcheeva secured by finishing the final in 19.78 seconds, with her fellow Russian Ekaterina Feoktistova second in 22.01.

Tolokonina rounded off the podium by beating Natalia Savitskaia in an all-Russian battle for bronze.

World combined champion Nikolai Kuzovlev won the men’s lead event for the second consecutive World Cup.

The Russian scored 17.322 to top the standings ahead of France’s Nathan Clair and South Korea’s Lee Young-geon.

Clair and Lee both scored 16.320 to earn silver and bronze respectively.

Vladislav Iurlov won a closely-fought men’s speed final in a time of 16.18, edging fellow Russian Vladimir Kartashev.

Kartashev achieved a time of 16.18.

Anton Sukharev won the bronze medal contest in 15.89 to complete a Russian clean sweep, with his team-mate and last week’s winner Anton Nemov missing out in fourth.

A total of 15 nations competed in Beijing, with around 80 athletes participating.

Saas-Fee in Switzerland will stage the third World Cup of the season from January 24 to 26.