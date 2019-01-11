Cheongsong in South Korea is set to provide the setting for the opening leg of the 2019 International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) Ice Climbing World Cup this weekend.
One of the most popular destinations on the World Tour, and known for its challenging ice wall, partisan crowd and welcoming atmosphere, the county is expected to play host to 100 ice climbers from 18 countries.
Competition is due to commence tomorrow with qualifications and the lead semi-finals.
All finals are scheduled to be held on Sunday (January 13).
A sizeable presence will be provided by the South Korean team comprising the charismatic former world champion Hee Yong Park, as well as Song Hannarai and Shin Woonseon.
Shin, the current world champion, claimed the lead crown in Cheongsong last year.
Also victorious were Russia’s Alexei Dengin in lead and Nikolai Kuzovlev and Valeriia Bogdan in speed.
All are returning for this year’s event.
Livestreaming will be available on the UIAA social media channels - YouTube, Facebook and Twitter - as well as on partner channels - EXTREME, EPIC TV and the Olympic Channel.
The UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup series comprises six events.
China’s capital Beijing is set to stage the next round from January 18 to 20.
The World Tour is partnered by Outdoor Research.