Cheongsong in South Korea is set to provide the setting for the opening leg of the 2019 International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) Ice Climbing World Cup this weekend.

One of the most popular destinations on the World Tour, and known for its challenging ice wall, partisan crowd and welcoming atmosphere, the county is expected to play host to 100 ice climbers from 18 countries.

Competition is due to commence tomorrow with qualifications and the lead semi-finals.

All finals are scheduled to be held on Sunday (January 13).

A sizeable presence will be provided by the South Korean team comprising the charismatic former world champion Hee Yong Park, as well as Song Hannarai and Shin Woonseon.

Shin, the current world champion, claimed the lead crown in Cheongsong last year.