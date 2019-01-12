Russia’s Maria Tolokonina cruised into the women’s lead finals at the opening International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) Ice Climbing World Cup event of the season in Cheongsong.

The Russian climber is expected to be one of the biggest threats to the hopes of a strong home team in South Korea.

Tolokonina, winner of the the inaugural Ice Climbing World Combined Championships title last month, eased through the initial qualification stage on the challenging ice wall.

She then topped the semi-final standings after achieving a score of 12.320 points.

Her score was matched by South Korea’s Song Han Na Rai, but the Russian climber secured top seeding due to a higher placing in qualification.

The top three was rounded off by South Korea's reigning world champion Shin Woonseon.

Shin will hope to repeat her victory in Cheongsong last year.

She will be one of four South Korean qualifiers for the eight climber final, highlighting the hosts strength in depth.

Russia and South Korea look poised to battle for the men’s title, with seven of tomorrow’s eight finalists coming from the two nations.

Nikolai Kuzovlev, who like Tolokonina was recently crowned the winner of the Ice Climbing World Combined Championships, headed the semi-final standings.

Kuzovlev was the only athlete to top the wall in the semi-finals.

Watch some of the best moments from the lead semi-finals of the UIAA 2019 Ice Climbing World Cup in South Korea 👏



Finals action tomorrow!😀#UIAAiceclimbing pic.twitter.com/BD2N5X5wuk — UIAA (@UIAAmountains) January 12, 2019

He was followed by a trio of South Korean climbers, with Lee Chang Hyon and Park Heeyong both scoring 8.311 points to round off the top three.

Their team-mate Lee Younggeon was narrowly behind on 8.310 points.

South Korea will be represented by a fourth athlete in the final, as Kim Min Cheol secured the eighth and final place on offer.

Russia will also be represented by Alexey Dengin and Dmitriy Grebennikov, while the United States’ Kevin Lindlau is the sole challenger to Russia and South Korea’s domination.

All finals are scheduled to be held tomorrow, with speed events also taking place alongside the lead competitions.

Around 100 ice climbers from 18 countries are competing at the World Cup event.

The UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup series comprises six events.

The season opener is set to be followed by a competition in China’s capital Beijing from January 18 to 20.