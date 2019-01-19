British Para-taekwondo athlete Amy Truesdale has said she does not feel any pressure before the 2019 World Para Taekwondo Championships in Turkey next month.

The 29-year-old will enter the event as defending champion in the K44 over-58 kilograms division, having won gold in London two years ago.

Despite her status as the returning champion, Truesdale claims she is merely looking forward to the Championships, scheduled to take place in Antalya from February 5 to 6.

"I am very excited to be selected for another World Championships," she said.

"It is a very important year and I am super looking forward to it.

"There will be some extra pressure as I am world number one and also the defending champion."

Truesdale added: "So, I now have to perform if I want to retain my title.

"But other girls know they are going to be in for a tough time when they fight me.

"So, instead of using it as pressure I am going to use it as motivation to achieve my major goal for 2019."

Truesdale, born without her left hand, said her ultimate aim is to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, where Para-taekwondo will be included for the first time.

"I would love to be the face of GB Para taekwondo in Tokyo and make history by being the first Para-taekwondo athlete to represent Britain and hopefully medal," she said.

K44 75kg athlete Joseph Lane and Matt Bush, who competes in the over 75kg division, are the other British athletes set to compete in Antalya.