Countries have been registering for the 2019 World Para Taekwondo Championships in Antalya to take advantage of reduced fees.
Nations who sign-up using the "early-bird" system before December 3 will only have to pay $75 (£60/€65) per athlete instead of $100 (£80/€90).
Germany were the first country to register last month, and have been followed by nations including Czech Republic, Switzerland, Canada, France, Aruba, Cameroon, Chile, Niger, Spain and Uzbekistan.
The competition is due tol take place in the Turkish city on February 5 and 6.
It will be a key event for taekwondo on the road to its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020.
The sport has been added to the programme alongside badminton.