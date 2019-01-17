The Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) and World Taekwondo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to promote humanitarian, peace and "development supporting" activities.

The agreement was signed by World Taekwondo President and THF chairman Chungwon Choue, THF executive director Roger Piarulli and BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer at the Maison du Sport International in Lausanne.

The agreement will see the three bodies work together to support initiatives such as the sport for peace project in Jordan.

That project in particular has overseen the creation of the Azraq Taekwondo Academy at the Azraq Refugee Camp.

It is hoped this agreement will allow for badminton to be brought into the camp, to provide "fun activities" to its population.

"The BWF is excited to partner with the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation as well as World Taekwondo to promote and support humanitarian and social development initiatives around the world, in particular the sports for peace project in Jordan," Høyer said.

BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer, left, said the MoU provides an opportunity to help children at the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan ©World Taekwondo

"Badminton is a sport for all and as such we see great opportunity in uniting together with our friends at World Taekwondo to provide avenues of sport and physical activity for the children and youth at the Azraq Refugee Camp.

"We hope this partnership will extend to many other peace and development initiatives globally in the coming years."

Artificial turf has recently been installed outside the Academy at the camp, meaning the BWF "has a football sized field playground at [their] disposal" to develop activities for those visiting the facility.

World Taekwondo has also signed similar deals with the governing bodies for table tennis and wrestling.

"At World Taekwondo our motto is 'peace is more precious than triumph', and this landmark agreement further highlights our commitment to humanitarian, peace and development-supporting activities around the world," Choue said.

"Taekwondo, and sport in general, is such an important vehicle for world peace and we are all very excited to work closely with the BWF to improve the lives of those who need it most."

In May, Choue addressed members at the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations General Assembly in Bangkok, calling on others to join with World Taekwondo in their humanitarian activities.