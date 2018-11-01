United World Wrestling (UWW) have agreed a partnership with World Taekwondo and the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF).

Described as a "landmark Memorandum of Understanding", the agreement will aim to "promote humanitarian, peace and development-supporting activities around the world".

UWW President Nenad Lalovic met with World Taekwondo counterpart Chungwon Choue to pen the deal at the Wrestling World Championships in Budapest last week.

The partnership will allow "full cooperation and information exchange between the three organisations".

This will include the exchanging and sharing of expertise, know-how, information and publications.

Activities will also take place at the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan, where the THF works to teach their sport to youngsters who have fled the conflict in Syria.

UWW will now organise a coaching course so wrestling sessions can also be held at Azraq.

"We have followed the development of this humanitarian fund and have seen what it can achieve and look forward to joining World Taekwondo's effort to diversity athletic opportunities in the camps," said Lalovic.

The Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation teaches the sport to refugees around the world ©UWW

"We trust that wrestling and taekwondo will add light to the lives of the children in these refugee camps."

Choue officially announced his plan to establish the THF in his speech at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, on the 2015 International Day of Peace.

It aims to teach the sport and stage educational programmes with refugees and displaced people around the world.

As well as Jordan, THF projects are up and running in countries including Turkey, Rwanda, Djibouti, Burundi and Nepal.

"We have always been clear that we are open to working with other International Federations to ensure we can help as many people in need as possible," the South Korean said.

"We are looking forward to working with UWW to learn from them and to share our experience and expertise.

"Through our collaboration, we will be able to make a real difference to the lives of those that need it most."