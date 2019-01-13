Poland's Dawid Kubacki won the International Ski Federation Ski Jumping World Cup event in Val di Fiemme to end Ryoyu Kobayashi's winning streak.

Kobayashi became the fifth male ski jumper ever to win six consecutive World Cup competitions yesterday, but the Japanese's run ended today with Kubacki's victory.

The Pole scored a total of 271.1 points to top the event in Val di Fiemme after jumps of 129.5 metres and 131.5m.

Austria's Stefan Kraft finished second with 257.2 points, jumping out to 124.5m and 122.5m.

Another Polish ski jumper, Kamil Stoch, came third with a score of 256.9.

The triple Olympic champion and defending World Cup champion registered 120m and 128.5m.

Kobayashi finished in seventh place after scoring a total of 249.2 points, jumping 128m and 122.5m.

Despite this, he still tops the overall World Cup standings with 1,092 points.

Stoch has now risen to second place on 624, pushing his compatriot Piotr Zyla down to third place on 591.

Olympic champion Maren Lundby of Norway won the women's FIS Ski Jumping World Cup event in Sapporo ©Getty Images

The next World Cup competition in the men's calendar is in Zakopane, Poland, from January 18 to 20.

At the women's competition in Sapporo, Olympic champion Maren Lundby of Norway was the victor in Japan.

She scored 229.8 points on the large hill to beat Germany's Katharina Althaus and Juliane Seyfarth with 210.5 and 206.5 points respectively.

Lundby registered jumps of 128m and 133.5m to triumph.

Althaus still leads in the standings with 530 points, but Lundby is closing in on a total of 438.

Seyfarth is in third with 356 points.

The women will next compete in Zao, Japan, from January 17 to 20.