Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi has continued his incredible season by becoming only the fifth male ski jumper to win six consecutive International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup events after triumphing in Val di Fiemme today.

Kobayashi has a winning streak in the World Cup dating back to Engelberg on December 16 and today secured his sixth consecutive victory at the Italian ski resort of Val di Fiemme.

This makes the 22-year old the fifth ski jumper to do this, with Finland's Janne Ahonen the first do so in 2005 and his compatriot Matti Hautamäki repeating the feat later that year.

Austria's Thomas Morgenstern achieved six consecutive wins in 2007 and followed by fellow Austrian Gregor Schlierenzauer in 2009.

Ten years later, Kobayashi scored a total of 315 points in Val di Fiemme to join the prestigious list.

In second was Poland's Dawid Kubacki with 288.5 points, with compatriot Kamil Stoch in third on 282.9.

Kobayashi's success this season sees him way ahead in the overall standings with 1,056 points.

His nearest competitor is Poland's Piotr Zyla on 565, with Stoch just behind him on 564.

The next men's World Cup event is due to be held in Zakopane in Poland, from January 18 to 20.

In the women's competition in Sapporo, Austrian Daniela Iraschko-Stolz secured her first win of the season after recording a total score of 200.4 points.

She narrowly beat German Juliane Seyfarth's score of 199.9 points, with Olympic champion Maren Lundby of Norway finishing in third place with 196.2.

World Cup rankings leader, Germany's Katharina Althaus, was in fourth place with 190.8 points.

The next competition for the women is scheduled to be in Zao in Japan starting on Thursday (January 17).