Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi continued his dominant form to lead qualifying at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup event in Val di Fiemme.

Kobayashi returned to action following his sensational clean sweep victory at the Four Hills Tournament, becoming the third male jumper to do so.

Today he qualified for the final of the World Cup event in the Italian resort with a points total of 146.5.

Austria's Stefan Kraft and Poland's Dawid Kubacki qualified in second and third with 142.7 and 141.6 points respectively.

Kobayashi's nearest challenger to his top spot in the overall World Cup standings, Poland's Piotr Zyla, qualified down in 16th with 124.2 points.

Defending World Cup champion and triple Olympic gold medallist, Kamil Stoch of Poland finished in fifth place on 137.0 points.

A group of 50 participants in total qualified for tomorrow's final.

Maren Lundby of Norway finished first in qualifying for the FIS Women's Ski Jumping World Cup in Sapporo ©Getty Images

Women's FIS Ski Jumping World Cup action was also taking place today in Sapporo in Japan.

Olympic champion Maren Lundby of Norway, currently second in the overall standings, topped the qualifying event with 137.2 points.

Lundby will be confident going into tomorrow's competition, having won the past three events in Sapporo.

Japan's Sara Takanashi qualified in second with 121.0 points, while Austria's Daniela Iraschko-Stolz was in third with 119.1.

Overall World Cup leader, Germany's Katharina Althaus, finished in fourth place, just behind Iraschko-Stolz on 119.0 points.