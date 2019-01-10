Co-hosts Germany won the opening game of the International Handball Federation (IHF) Men's Handball World Championship against the unified Korean team.

Germany won 30-19 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin to win the first match of the biennial tournament, in front of their compatriot and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

The Olympic bronze medalists dominated throughout the match, ending the first half 17-10 up and defending their lead in the second half to secure two points in Group A.

Uwe Gensheimer led the way for the home side with seven goals.

After the opening match of the Handball World Cup in Berlin, IOC President Thomas Bach met the joint Korean team who had played host Germany. #CorGer #handball19 pic.twitter.com/1FRa0LLovr — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) January 10, 2019

South Korea and North Korea have unified to compete at the tournament as one team as an example of sport as a "vehicle for peace".

It is the latest example of sport bringing the neighbours together with Bach meeting their players after the game.

The competition is being jointly hosted between Germany and Olympic champions Denmark, with the Danish team also achieving an opening game victory today.

They beat Chile 39-16 in a Group C clash at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.

Tomorrow will see Russia take on Serbia and defending champions France meet Brazil in Group A.

Denmark celebrate after beating Chile in their first game of the IHF Men's Handball World Championship ©Getty Images

In Group B, Spain will play Bahrain, Iceland come up against Croatia and Japan meet Macedonia.

Tunisia and Norway play in Group C, with Saudi Arabia taking on Austria.

In Group D, Angola will meet Qatar, Argentina come up against Hungary and Egypt have a fixture against Sweden.