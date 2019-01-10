Applicants to the Lima 2019 Pan American and Parapan American Games volunteer programme now have access to virtual training.

The training will teach applicants about the history and development of the Pan American and Parapan American Games, the importance and responsibilities of a volunteer and the relationship between Lima 2019 and the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Applicants from outside of Peru will be able to access the virtual training in parallel to their video interview.

Those living within Peru will also be able to use the virtual training once they have attended face-to-face training.

Preparations for this year's Pan American and Parapan American Games in the Peruvian capital of Lima are well underway ©Lima 2019

Those interested in volunteering at Lima 2019 have until February 22 to register, with the deadline recently extended.

Volunteers will receive benefits such as training, a uniform, accreditation and a certificate on behalf of the UN and Lima 2019.

They can work in areas such as accommodation, transportation, medical services, press, uniforms and marketing.

Preparations for Lima 2019 are well underway, with the Pan American Games taking place from July 26 to August 11 and the Parapan American Games from August 23 to September 1.