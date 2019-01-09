Swiss University Sports has announced the players that will represent the country in curling at the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk in Russia.

The men's team, known as Team Bern Zähringer Securitas Direct and ranked the second best in Switzerland, is skipped by Yannick Schwaller of the Estonian Business School.

It also includes the University of Bern's Michael Brunner and Romano Meier as well as Marcel Käufeler of the FHNW University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern and ETH Zurich's Simon Gloor as the alternate.

Pius Matter is the coach.

Skipping the women's team is Jana Denied, who is joined by three fellow University of Bern students - Roxane Héritier, Adonia Brunner and Mara Grassi.

Larissa Berchtold of the University of Lucerne is the alternate, while Raymond Krenger is the coach.

There is a lot of expectation on the Swiss women's curling team ©Swiss University Sports/Facebook

Last month, players who competed at the Russian Women's Curling Cup in Krasnoyarsk praised the venue which is due to host the sport at the 2019 Winter Universiade.

The tournament at the Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace served as the 10th official test event for Krasnoyarsk 2019, scheduled to run from March 2 to 12.

The event was won by the Adamant-Saint Petersburg team skipped by Alina Kovaleva, who won silver at the World Championship in Beijing in 2017.

Kovaleva's rink defeated a squad led by Ekaterina Galkina 6-3 in the gold medal match, while Olga Kotelnikova's team claimed bronze.

Kovaleva and Galkina were among those to heap praise on the Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace.

Galkina claimed the event was held on the same scale to any Olympic Games or World Championships.