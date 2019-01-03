Russian city Krasnoyarsk held a halfpipe test event as preparations continued for this year's Winter Universiade in March.

The event doubled as a leg of the International Ski Federation's (FIS) Freestyle Skiing Russian Cup and took place at the new Sopka Cluster.

Yaroslavna Muntyan won the women's event before Pavel Chupa claimed top honours in the men's competition.

"The competitions are very well organised," Muntyan said.

"The fact that the FIS Freestyle Skiing Russian Cup stages are a test event of the forthcoming Games makes me sure that the Winter Universiade 2019 will go smoothly."

Elena Vorona, head of the Russian national freestyle teams, was the chief referee for the event.

"What we have now is not only a complex to hold competitions, it is a great training centre for athletes," she said.

"Here, in Siberia, it snows earlier than in other regions of Russia.

"As a result, we are one of the first to have courses ready for training and sports competitions.

Action took place at the new Sopka Cluster ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

"One more advantage of Sopka is that now there is a complex venue where all freestyle categories can be trained in Russia."

Particularly cold weather meant "some adjustments" had to be made to the event, according to Krasnoyarsk 2019.

"I am sure that all the drawbacks that became apparent at the test competitions will be eliminated by the Winter Universiade 2019," said FIS Technical Committee chairman Ivan Znamensky.

"That is what we hold these sports events for.

"The city of Krasnoyarsk has changed for the best prior to the Universiade.

"I think the new airport is the most noteworthy of all the improvements."

Ski cross will next be tested at the Sopka Cluster between January 16 and 18.

Krasnoyarsk 2019 is due to begin on March 2.