Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States will look to continue her excellent form at the International Ski Federation Alpine Skiing World Cup city event in Oslo tomorrow after becoming the greatest female slalom skier in history.

Shiffrin got her 36th career World Cup victory at Semmering last week, making her the most successful female slalom skier of all time.

She returns to compete in the one day dual slalom World Cup city event at Holmenkollen in Oslo and will try to consolidate her lead in the overall rankings, with the American currently on 1,034 points.

Shiffrin is also the competition's defending champion, making tomorrow's event all the more significant.

Olympic champion André Myhrer of Sweden will be defending his title at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup event in Oslo ©Getty Images

Also participating are 15 other female skiers, including Slovakia's Petra Vlhova who is second in the standings with 568 points and Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel who is third with 396 points.

The top trio in the men's overall rankings will also be competing.

Austria's Marcel Hirscher is currently leading with 620 points, while compatriot Max Franz and Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde are in second and third with 408 and 392 points respectively.

Olympic and defending champion André Myhrer of Sweden is a strong contender among the sixteen male participants.