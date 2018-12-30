Daniil Dubov has been congratulated by Russian President Vladimir Putin after winning the World Rapid Chess Championship in Saint Petersburg.

Dubov got 11 points in 15 games, finishing half-a-point ahead of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan, Hikaru Nakamura of the United States, Vladislav Artemiev of Russia and world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway.

A superior tie-break score gave Mamedyarov the silver medal and Nakamura the bronze.

"I cannot say I played very well, but the luck was on my side," Dubov said.

"All in all, I think this victory is my biggest achievement to date."

Putin congratulated Dubov via a message on the Kremlin website.

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on winning the 2018 World Rapid Championships," it said.

"You delivered a perfect performance at the home tournament, succeeding in pulling yourself together and achieving the desired goal.

"Your brilliant performance and convincing victory proved to be a wonderful New Year’s gift for your teachers, family and friends, as well as for all Russian chess fans."

China's Ju Wenjun retained her World Rapid Chess Championships women's title ©World Chess Federation

Ju Wenjun of China defended her title in the women's competition, winning 10 points in 12 games.

Sarasadat Khademalsharieh of Iran and Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia were tied in second place a point behind the leader, with Khademalsharieh securing the silver medal due to her superior tie-break.

Organisers of the Championships have claimed that around 1,000 people have visited the event in the Manege Central Exhibition Hall every day.

The World Blitz Chess Championships are currently ongoing.