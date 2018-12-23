European champion Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands won his fourth consecutive International Cycling Union Cyclo-Cross World Cup event after triumphing in the Belgian city of Numar.

Van der Poel finished in a time of 1 hour 3mins 37secs to maintain his superb form.

He beat world champion Wout Van Aert to do so, with the Belgian recording a time of 1:04:41 after never fully recovering from a bad start which saw his shoe unclip on a hill.

Van Aert's compatriot Toon Aerts finished in 1:05:27 to come third.

Lucinda Brand of The Netherlands celebrates winning the women's UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup race in Numar ©Getty Images

In the women's competition, it was an all Dutch podium.

Lucinda Brand was victorious in a time of 45mins 40secs, while compatriot Marianne Vos was behind her in 46:07.

Annemarie Worst placed third with a time of 46:12.

The next World Cup event will again take place in Belgium on December 26, this time in the town of Heusden-Zolder.