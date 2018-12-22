The sixth stage of the International Cycling Union Cyclo-Cross World Cup will be held in Namur in Belgium tomorrow, with European champion Mathieu van der Poel looking to build on his imperious recent form.

The 23-year-old Dutch rider has won 15 of 17 races this season and the last three World Cup events in a row, but despite that he is not the current overall World Cup leader after missing the first two races of the campaign.

That title is held by another Belgian Toon Aerts, who has said if there is one place where he can beat Van der Poel this year, "then it is Namur".

"In Namur I drive for victory," he said.

"I realize that it will be very difficult, but if there is one course in the Christmas season where I have the chance to beat Mathieu, then it is in Namur."

Mathieu van der Poel has won the last three World Cup events in a row ©Getty Images

The 25-year-old finished second in the same race last year behind Wout Van Aert and says this year the chance of winning the overall World Cup title is extra motivation for tomorrow.

"That World Cup has become the most important goal of the winter for me, it would be very nice to bring it in," he said.

"On paper that might seem a bit easier than the final victory in the DVV Trophy, but I still have to deal with Wout Van Aert."

In total 283 riders from more than 20 different countries will take part in tomorrow’s event.

Dutch rider Marianne Vos leads the women's standing after two race victories this season.

She is followed by Belgians Sanne Cant and Ellen Van Loy in the standings.