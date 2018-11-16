Tabor is set to stage the fourth leg of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Cyclo-Cross World Cup season.

The Czech city will stage both the men's and women's elite races tomorrow, along with junior events as the series continues.

Mathieu van der Poel will hope to build on his victory at the third race of the season in Bern, with the Dutch rider taking the men's honours.

The Dutchman added to his success by claiming the European title last week.

He will hope to hold off competition from Belgium's Toon Aerts, who won the opening two events in the United States.

Aerts' team-mate Wout van Aert, the reigning world champion, will also expect to be among the contenders in Tabor.

Marianne Vos is not set to compete at the fourth World Cup ©Getty Images

Marianne Vos will not continue her strong start to the World Cup season in the women's event, having claimed two wins.

Her latest victory came at the third leg of the series in Bern, but the Dutch rider will not compete in the Czech Republic.

Belgium's Sanne Cant, the reigning world champion, will be among the leading contenders for victory.

A field of 60 will contest both the men's and women's elite races.