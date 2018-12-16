Russia’s Anastasia Morozova won the women’s pursuit today at the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup in Hochfilzen despite facing three penalties as her compatriot’s Victoria Slivko and Svetlana Mironova completed a Russian clean sweep on the podium.

As other members of the Russian team are investigated for alleged doping offences at last year’s IBU World Championships, Morozova did not let the issue distract her, claiming the win in 35min, 05.1sec, 15 seconds ahead of Slivko in second place.

Slivko initially led in the race thanks in part to her clean shooting which saw her leave the stadium after the third stage in first.

While Morozova and Slivko took the top two prizes, Mironova faded a further 55 seconds back to take third place.

In light snow and generally calm conditions the men’s race was taken by Norway’s Johannes Dale in 33:36.8.

Russia made it onto the podium in that race as well, as Anton Babikov claimed the silver medal, finishing 13.7 seconds behind, while Frenchman Simon Fourcade finished third another 47.4 seconds back.

At one point in the race after the second prone stage, Babikov took the lead with flawless shooting allowing him to leave 7.2 seconds ahead.

The Norwegian had reduced the gap by the first standing however and while the race remained tight for a while, the Norwegian eventually proved too strong and overtook near the end to claim victory.

The next leg of the IBU World Cup is due to take place in starting in Nové Město in the Czech Republic on Thursday (December 20).