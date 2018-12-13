Dorothea Wierer of Italy denied Finland's Kaisa Mäkäräinen a third straight International Biathlon Union World Cup victory as she won today's 7.5 kilometres sprint in Hochfilzen.

The start of the latest stop on the World Cup circuit was overshadowed by an announcement from Austrian police that they were investigating five Russian athletes and five support staff for doping offences during last year's World Championships at the same venue.

Sport briefly took centre stage for the women's sprint, with Wierer triumphing in a time of 21min 04.9sec with just one standing penalty.

The Italian, a double Olympic mixed relay bronze medallist, winner of a pursuit silver at the 2016 World Championships, crossed the line just 0.6 seconds in front of Mäkäräinen.

The defending overall IBU World Cup winner, who arrived in the Austrian resort having won the sprint and pursuit events at the opening competition of the season in Pokljuka last weekend, was forced to settle for the silver medal.

Italy's Dorothea Wierer amassed a single standing penalty on the way to winning her first World Cup sprint event ©Getty Images

Clean-shooting Ekaterina Yurlova-Percht of Russia came through to take third place, 24.4 seconds adrift of the winner.

Wierer’s team-mate Lisa Vittozzi, also with one penalty, finished fourth, 25.3 seconds back.

The result handed Wierer the first World Cup sprint victory of her career and ensured she took the overall leader's yellow jersey going into the pursuit on Saturday (December 15).

"It feels really good; of course the last loop was a little bit difficult because I knew I was losing some seconds," the Italian said.

"I was trying to start really strong (today) because normally I lose a lot in the first round."

The event is due continue with the men's 10km sprint tomorrow.