England and France advanced into the quarter-finals of the International Hockey Federation Men’s World Cup in after they beat New Zealand and China respectively in Bhubaneswar today.

England beat New Zealand 2-0 in the first knockout match of the competition having been drawn into the cross-over round by finishing second in their pool.

France - the lowest-ranked side in the competition - then overcame China 1-0.

England took the lead in their contest in the second quarter thanks to a close-range finish from Will Calnan, set up by Phil Roper.

Stephen Jenness came close to equalising for New Zealand on three separate occasions in the third quarter, but it was England who doubled their lead just a minute before the break.

A penalty corner from Adam Dixon smashed into the right post before Luke Taylor forced home the rebound.

In the latter stages, New Zealand replaced their goalkeeper for an outfield player, but England’s defence held firm to secure a spot in the quarter-finals against the Olympic champions Argentina, who advanced automatically as winners of their pool.

Captain Roper said it felt “absolutely amazing” to reach the last eight.

“This was a really tough game again,” he said.

France have made it through despite being the lowest ranked side in the competition ©FIH/Twitter

“We’re starting to build some momentum.

“First a really good performance against Ireland [in the pool] and now a pretty good performance against the Kiwis who are a really, really tough side.

“We’re delighted to come away with a clean sheet and score a couple of good goals.”

France came into their match against China today with confidence, having stunned Argentina with a 5-3 victory in their last pool match.

China, meanwhile, were crushed 11-0 by reigning champions Australia in their last match, and while it was a close affair, the contest did eventually go to the form book.

The match remained scoreless through to the end of the second quarter, though France undoubtedly had the better chances with Blaise Rogeau twice going close and Etienne Tynevez hitting the post with a deflection.

Shortly after China’s E Wenhui forced a save from France’s goalkeeper Arthur Thieffry before the deadlock was finally broken when Nicolas Clemont guided Maximilien Branicki’s cross-shot into the China goal.

China responded immediately by winning a penalty corner, but the resultant attempt on goal was deemed dangerous when it hit France defender Victor Charlet on the knee.

It means France will now face Australia - who have won all three of their matches so far with a goal difference of plus 15 - in the last eight.