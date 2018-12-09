Germany beat Malaysia in an eight-goal thriller today at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men’s World Cup in Bhrubaneswar to finish top of Pool D and advance directly into the quarter-finals.

Having already beaten both European champions The Netherlands and Pakistan earlier in the competition, Germany entered today’s match at the Kalinga Stadium knowing just a draw would be enough to seal the top spot in the pool.

A pulsating 5-3 victory, however, means they advance as comfortable winners.

It took only two minutes for the Germans to take the lead when Timm Herzbruch found the roof of the net from a penalty corner.

The lead was then doubled just before the end of the first quarter by Christopher Rühr who found the top left corner with an unstoppable reverse stick effort, and it was made 3-0 by Marco Miltkau early in the second quarter who deflected home a pass from Rühr.

At 3-0 the match looked all but over, before Malaysia, who needed at least a draw to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages, pulled two goals back before half time.

Razie Rahim scored the first from a penalty corner and then set up the second from another.

Germany regained a two-goal lead in the third quarter when Miltkau touched home another cross for 4-2, before Razie ensured Malaysia stayed within touching distance with another goal for 4-3.

A couple of cards in the final quarter ensured Malaysia played much of the final 15 minutes without a full side, but they still came close to equalising from a penalty corner.

Germany will face the winner of Tuesday's game between Belgium and Pakistan in the last eight ©Getty Images

Another Razie effort was charged down by the German defence, with the Europeans then breaking straight down the other end to kill the game at 5-3.

Afterwards, Tobias Hauke, who made his 300th appearance for Germany today, said they were happy to get the win.

"It was a tough game," he said.

"We started really well with 3-0 up in the beginning of the second quarter, but then we got a little bit in trouble.

"But I think Malaysia played quite nice today, they had good counter-attacks and good penalty-corners."

The result meant The Netherlands went into their game against Pakistan knowing they were powerless to stop Germany winning the pool.

They did not let that fact dampen their spirits, though, powering on to a 5-1 victory to secure second place.

Thierry Brinkman opened the scoring with a close-range effort seven minutes in, but Pakistan were level just two minutes later when Umar Bhutta scored from a second phase penalty corner situation.

Good second quarter play from Pakistan was not enough to stop the Dutch regaining their lead, however.

A lovely interchange between Valentin Verga and the eventual player of the match Seve Van Ass ended with the former firing a cool finish between the legs of Imran Butt in the Pakistan goal.

Three goals in the last two quarters then confirmed The Netherlands’ position in second place.

Bob de Voogd claimed the first before Jorrit Croon forced home a penalty corner from close range.

The 5-1 victory was completed when Mink van der Weerden found the roof of the net from another penalty corner.

Pakistan's loss follows an "official reprimand" against their assistant coach ©FIH/Twitter

Pakistan had entered the match knowing a win would see them leapfrog The Netherlands into second, but in reality they now finish the group in third, meaning they will have to play Olympic silver medallists Belgium on Tuesday (December 11) for a place in the quarter-finals.

It brings to an end a bad couple of days for the Pakistani side, who yesterday saw their assistant coach Danish Kaleem officially reprimanded by the FIH for attempting to enter the Stadium without his accreditation.

A statement put out by the FIH said he then engaged in "inappropriate behaviour" towards security staff.

The Netherlands’ victory, meanwhile, means they will now play Canada for a spot in the quarter-finals.

If they win that they will then face hosts India in the last eight.

With pool action over, the knockout phase is set to begin tomorrow with cross-over matches between England and New Zealand and France against China.