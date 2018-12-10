Hyundai has provided 300 cars and buses to be used as transportation during next year's Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk.

The South Korean company became the official automotive partner of the 2019 Winter Universiade in September, promising to provide 300 cars and buses for the student event being held in the Russian city from March 2 to 12.

These have now been delivered, with the cars decorated in the corporate style of the Universiade branding.

The director of the 2019 Winter Universiade, Maxim Urazov, received 300 cars from Hyundai to be used as transportation for next year's event ©Winter Universiade

“All the facilities of the Winter Universiade 2019 are very compact, within the city limits," said Maxim Urazov, Kranoyarsk 2019 director.

"For us it is important to provide uninterrupted transport support of the Games.

"We are confident that with the help of Hyundai this task will be solved as best as possible - our guests will quickly and comfortably reach all the locations of Student Games in modern and safe cars."

Hyundai has had previous experience in providing transport for a Universiade as the company served as the official automotive partner of the 2013 summer event in Kazan.

Preparation for next year's event continue, with a new highway recently opened in Krasnoyarsk to improve the travel time between facilities during the Universiade.