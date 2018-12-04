Three gold medals were decided today on the first day of action at the World Shooting Para Sport European 10 metre Championships in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

At the first European Championships for five years, the Czech Republic, France and Slovenia picked up the titles at the Belexpocentar indoor arena.

In the 10m air pistol standard SH1 class it was Czech Thomas Pesek who took victory with an overall score of 361 points.

Pesek, a bronze medallist at the Chateauroux World Cup earlier this year, led from start to finish.

Filling the remaining podium places were Ukrainian’s Oleksil Denysiuk and Iryna Liakhu with scores of 354 and 352 points respectively.

Another medallist from Chateauroux also claimed gold today as France’s Didier Richard won the men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final.

The man who took bronze in the 50m rifle three positions event in Chateauroux claimed won with a score of 249.6 points.

Ukraine picked up a silver medal in that event as well through Andrii Doroshenko who scored 247.3 points, though bronze this time went to Slovakia's Radoslav Malenovsky with a total of 225.7.

The third gold medal of the day went to Slovenia’s Franček Gorazd Tiršek, who took the title after a very tight battle in the mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 class.

In the end a score 252.3 points was enough for him to win, but with one round to go the Slovenian trailed Serbia’s Dejan Jokic by just 0.2.

Two scores of 10.4 and 10.8 points were enough for him to snatch victory right at the end.

The bronze medal in that event went to another Ukrainian, Vasyl Kovalchuk.