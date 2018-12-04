Slovakia thrashed Singapore 18-2 today at the International Floorball Federation (IFF) Men’s World Championships in Prague to advance into the knockout stage from Group D in first place.

A win for either side at the O2 Arena would have guaranteed them the top spot in the group but Slovakia quickly put any chance of a win for Singapore out of reach.

The other match in Group D today saw Canada ease past Japan to confirm their place in the knockout rounds.

Such was Canada's dominance, after just the first period the result was already clear with the score at 8-1.

They did take their foot off the gas, though, eventually sealing the win with a final score of 14-2.

Australia's tight victory over Thailand sees them through Group C in second place ©IFF

In Group B Sweden obliterated Denmark at the Arena Sparta to finish top of their group.

Yesterday morning the Swedes were third, but two wins in two days including today's 25-0 whitewash, have seen them finish in first place.

Finland beat Norway 9-1 in the same group to move into second.

In the day’s only match in Group C, Australia beat Thailand in a tight match 4-3.

It means they finish the group in second place behind Estonia and advance into the knockout round.

In Group A hosts the Czech Republic saw off Switzerland in a tight game, 6-4.