Lima 2019 President Carlos Neuhaus has revealed that 60,000 people have registered to be volunteers at next year’s Pan and Parapan American Games.

Neuhaus was speaking at the 56th edition of the CADE, the annual conference of South American executives, in the Peruvian town of Paracas.

"All the Games move thanks to the volunteers and Peru needs 19,000 volunteers for the Pan American Games and 7,000 for the Parapan American Games," he said.

"Sixty-thousand people have registered to be volunteers, which is much more than what there has been in several of the previous Games.

"That commits you and motivates you much more to continue with this impulse."

Neuhaus also indicated that a total of 4,000 people have registered from abroad.

"We have gone to the provinces and we continue to capture," he added, referring to the work carried out by the Lima 2019 Volunteer Programme.

"These things help you to overcome the difficulties that are going to exist.

"I am sure they appear every day."

Carlos Neuhaus was speaking at CADE, the annual conference of executives which is now in its 56th edition ©Getty Images

The Lima 2019 Volunteer Programme was launched in September.

It is the biggest of its kind in Peru's sports history.

To be a volunteer, you only need to be over 16 years old by April 1, 2019.

Minors must have their parents’ permission.

Registrations can be made in the volunteer portal of the official Lima 2019 website.

The Volunteer Programme has three phases: enrolment, selection and general training and specific assignment and training.

There are several functional areas where volunteers can be assigned such as accreditation, accommodation, arrivals and departures, transportation, medical services, doping control, spectators service, press operations, protocol, sports, information technology, uniforms, workforce and marketing.

The Lima 2019 volunteers will enjoy benefits including the training process offered in conjunction with the United Nations, certification of their training and participation, uniform, accreditation and meals according to shifts.

Furthermore, they will benefit from accident insurance, national and international contact networks, special limited edition gifts and the opportunity to live a unique experience.