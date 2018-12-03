Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) general director Yury Ganus and his deputy Margarita Pakhnotskaya both feature on the International Biathlon Union (IBU) Working Group overseeing the restoration of Russia’s full membership rights, it has been announced.

It was revealed last month that access to the raw data in the Moscow Laboratory and increasing drugs testing are among the criteria the RBU must meet if the governing body is to be reinstated as a full member of the IBU.

The two requirements were among 12 criteria presented to the RBU by a delegation from the IBU, led by President Olle Dahlin, in Moscow on November 15.

During the visit, it was a decided that a Working Group, including representatives from the IBU, the RBU and RUSADA, would be established to monitor progress.

It is due to meet every two months, although its exact composition was not initially confirmed.

RUSADA has now announced that it will be represented on the working group by Ganus and Pakhnotskaya.

RBU President Vladimir Drachev, meanwhile, has told Russia's official state news agency TASS that the national governing body will be represented by Board member Viktor Maygurov and executive director Sergey Golikov.

The second visit of IBU to Moscow is scheduled for December 18.

RUSADA, which attended last month’s meeting, remaining compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is another condition of RBU’s reinstatement.

Other notable criteria includes installing mandatory anti-doping education and cooperation with investigations into allegations doping cases involving Russian athletes were allegedly covered up by the previous IBU leadership.

Evgeny Ustyugov is one of four Russians that the International Biathlon Union has recently filed cases against with its Anti-Doping Hearing Panel ©Getty Images

The RBU, relegated to a provisional member by the IBU in 2017 following the widespread doping scandal in the country, has not been given a clear timeline to adhere to the requirements.

But the IBU is hopeful it meets them by October of next year, when an Extraordinary Congress could be asked to restore the RBU's full membership rights.

The RBU has been ordered to help the working group with access to the raw data and samples in the Moscow Laboratory, sealed off due to an ongoing Federal investigation in Russia.

It is the same criteria demanded by WADA, which has so far failed to obtain the data with the December 31 deadline looming.

The IBU remains the only Winter Federation to have sanctioned an athlete, Ekaterina Glazyrina, based on the Moscow Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) database.

It was confirmed last week that the IBU has filed cases against four Russians, two of them Olympic gold medallists, with its Anti-Doping Hearing Panel (ADHP).

Among the four athletes subject to the ADHP proceedings is Evgeny Ustyugov, winner of the the Olympic 15 kilometres mass start event in 2010 in Vancouver and the men's 4x7.5km relay in 2014 in Sochi.

Also on the list is Vancouver 2010 women’s 4x6km relay champion Svetlana Sleptsova, along with Alexander Pechenkin and Alexander Chernyshov.

The IBU Expert Working Group proposed the anti-doping rule violations charges following analysis of the LIMS database, together with the WADA Intelligence and Investigations Department.

The IBU’s decision is based on the analytical findings in samples of the athletes collected between 2012 and 2015.

These findings, the world governing body says in a statement, are supported by corroborative evidence from the data and information disclosed in the McLaren Report.