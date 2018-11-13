World Taekwondo have published their updated Para-world rankings for November, with the vast majority of changes coming in the K44 divisions.

In the men's 75 kilogram weight class for K44 athletes, the least impaired, Spain's Gabriel Amado Garagarza has moved up into fifth, knocking Iran's Mahmoud Jafarzadeh into sixth.

In the women's 49kg class, Uzbekistan's Ziyodakhon Isakova has moved up into fourth.

In that class Turkey's Busra Gor has dropped two places into sixth, with Russia's Anna Poddubskaia also overtaking her.

There have also been changes at the top of the women's 58kg and women's over-58kg K44 rankings.

In the 58kg class Turkey's Gamze Gurdal has moved up one place into fourth ahead of Russia's Mariyam Salimgereeva, while in the over-58kg class Uzbekistan's Guljonoy Naimova has also jumped up into fourth, leapfrogging Azerbaijan's Anyur Mammadova.

The top four fighters in each of the K44 rankings at the end of 2019 will automatically earn a slot for their country at Tokyo 2020, where taekwondo will make its Paralympic Games debut.

The full rankings can be found here.