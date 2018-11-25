Ireland won three major accolades at the World Rugby Awards here to top off the most successful year in their history.

Ireland became Six Nations champions this year, with the team also achieving their first series win in Australia for 39 years.

They continued their success with a historic home win over the All Blacks in the autumn international series.

Their accomplishments were recognised at the prestigious World Rugby Awards Monte-Carlo Sporting with the Irish side receiving the Team of the Year award.

Johnny Sexton then won the Men's Player of the Year award, becoming the first winner in seven years not to come from New Zealand.

Ireland's captain, Rory Best, read out Sexton's speech due to the award winner losing his voice.

"Thank you to my team-mates and coaches," Best said on behalf of Sexton

"It's an incredible honour.

"I look at the nominees and any one of them would have been a worthy winner."

Irish captain Rory Best accepted the Team of the Year Award after they achieved their most successful ever year ©Getty Images

Joe Schmidt was then named Coach of the Year after leading Ireland to their success.

Jessy Tremouliere of France won the women's player of the year award for her performance at the Six Nations, where she scored five tries to help her team win the title.

Brodie Retallick of the All Blacks won try of the year, while South Africa's Aphiwe Dyantyi was speechless upon receiving Breakthrough Player of the Year.

The top players in rugby sevens were also recognised, with America's Perry Baker winning the Men's Sevens Player of the Year award.

Michaela Blyde received the Women's Sevens Player of the Year award after her contribution to New Zealand's World Cup win in San Francisco.

All rivalries in rugby were temporarily halted when everyone came together to congratulate Doddie Weir on receiving the Award for Character.

The former Scotland international was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017 and has since set up a foundation to fund research into his condition.