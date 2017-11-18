Beauden Barrett of New Zealand could claim the World Rugby men's award for the second year in a row after he was confirmed as one of five nominees by the global governing body.

The instrumental fly-half scooped the men's player of the year prize in 2016 and is in line to receive the accolade once again, with the winner due to be announced at the World Rugby Awards in Monte Carlo on November 26.

The 26-year-old faces stiff competition for the award, however, as team-mate Rieko Ioane, English duo Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje and Australia's Israel Folau have also been nominated.

Farrell and Itoje have made the shortlist after their performances for England and the British and Irish Lions, who drew their series 1-1 with New Zealand.

It was the first drawn series between the Lions and the All Blacks.

Barrett will become the sixth Kiwi player in a row to clinch the men's award if he is announced as the winner in Monte Carlo.

New Zealand also have two nominees for the women's player of the year as Kelly Brazier and Portia Woodman, part of the team which won the Women's World Cup this year, are up for the prize.

World Cup winner Kelly Brazier is among those nominated for the women's award ©Getty Images

They are joined on the shortlist by the French pairing of Romane Menager and Safi N’Diaye, while Lydia Thompson of England is also shortlisted.

The nominees were chosen by the World Rugby Awards panel.

It features World Cup winners Richie McCaw, John Smit, George Gregan, Maggie Alphonsi and former England coach Clive Woodward, alongside Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll and Fabien Galthié and Agustín Pichot of France.

Fans, international captains, coaches and media will have their say as part of a new selection process before the panel considers the winners of the awards.

"There have been numerous highlights from a fascinating year of international rugby that comprised an outstanding Women's Rugby World Cup, a compelling British and Irish Lions tour, the Six Nations and The Rugby Championship competitions and a superb programme of test rugby," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said.

"As ever, the selection of men's and women's 15s player of the year nominees by the panel has excellence as the core consideration and all are not just superb players, but role models.

"I am sure there will be lots of debate over the coming weeks.

"I'd like to thank the panel for their expert consideration and look forward to the winners being announced at the World Rugby Awards in Monaco."

