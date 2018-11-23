The International Surfing Association (ISA) World SUP and Paddleboard Championships began in Riyue Bay in China today with the Opening Ceremony and first round of men’s SUP action.

Almost 200 athletes from 26 nations took part in the ceremony, before the competition began on the water amid “chest to head” high waves.

Two-time SUP surfing gold medallist Sean Poynter from the United States was the standout performer, earning the highest wave score and highest heat totals of 9.43 and 17.60 respectively.

Also performing well was the defending champion Luiz Diniz from Brazil, who managed the second highest heat score of the day at 17.30.

During the Opening Ceremony ISA President Fernando Aguerre said he hoped the athletes would “create memories that will last a lifetime.”

“The world is here united through the sports of SUP and Paddleboard,” he said.

Athletes from each of the competing nations paraded down the beach during the Opening Ceremony ©ISA/Sean Evans

“The Opening Ceremony is a special moment that these athletes will remember for the rest of their lives, the pinnacle of representing their nations in competition.

“Best of luck to all in the event.”

Athletes from each of the 26 competing countries were greeted during the ceremony by dignitaries including ISA Executive Committee member Atsushi Sakai, executive director Robert Fasulo and the chairman of the Water Sports Management Centre of General Sport Bureau of China Li Ruili.

The Sands of the World ceremony then took place, in which two members from each country took to the stage and poured sand from their home beach into a glass container, symbolising “the peaceful gathering of nations through surfing”.

The first full day of competition will take place tomorrow with men’s and women’s SUP surfing.