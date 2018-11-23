The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has announced their nominees for various awards, including the men’s and women’s Para stars and star coach for 2018.

Now in their sixth edition, the ITTF Star Awards are considered some of the most prestigious individual prizes in table tennis and are billed as a celebration of the best players’ and coaches’ achievements over the course of the year.

For the men’s Para table tennis star award, the nominees are this year’s class two world champion Fabien Lamirault from France, Spain’s class seven world champion Jordi Morales and Belgium’s Florian Van Acker, winner of this year’s class 11 world title.

Up for the women’s award are South Korea’s class two world champion Seo Suyeon, China’s Xue Juan, winner o the class three world title, and Kelly Van Zon from The Netherlands, who won the class seven world title.

Up for star coach award is the India's Massimo Costantini, who led his country's team to record breaking results at both the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in the Gold Coast and Jakarta respectively.

He is joined on the nominees list by Sweden’s national team coach Ulf Carlsson and Germany’s Jörg Rosskopf, who helped Timo Boll to his seventh European title and the world number one spot.

A further award up for grabs is for this year’s breakthrough star.

Nominated for that are India’s Commonwealth and Asian Games champion Manika Batra, Romania’s Bernadette Szocs, winner of the European Top 16 Cup this year, and South Korea’s Jang Woojin, the first person in history to win three ITTF World Tour titles at the same event, when he won the men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles at the Korea Open in July.

The winners are due to be announced during a ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Incheon in South Korea, on December 12.