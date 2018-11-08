China's world number one players began with victories at the International Table Tennis Federation Austrian Open.

Fan Zhendong and Zhu Yuling advanced from the men's and women's draws respectively at the World Tour Platinum event.

World number one Fan, who won the Swedish Open last week, saw off Italy's Niagol Stoyanov in five games in his round-of-32 contest.

He came through 11-6, 11-5, 11-1, 7-11, 11-6 at the TipsArena in Linz.

Zhu, also the world number one and a four-time world gold medallist, ousted Elizabeta Samara of Romania 12-10, 12-10, 11-13, 11-3, 11-9.

World number one Zhu Yuling went through in the women's draw ©Getty Images

China's second seed Xu Xin, a team Olympic champion at Rio 2016, also progressed to the last-16 in the men's draw.

He defeated compatriot Dingshuo Liu in straight games, 11-8, 11-5, 11-5, 11-5.

More Chinese success in the women's draw came courtesy of Liu Shiwen.

The team Olympic gold medallist at Rio 2016 defeated Fu Yu of Portugal 11-7, 11-7, 11-9, 11-1.