Chinese qualifier Liang Jingkun completed his dream tournament at the International Table Tennis Federation Austrian Open in Linz today as, having already beaten world number one Fan Zhendong, he secured his first World Tour title by defeating another fellow countryman in second seed Xu Xin.

The 22-year-old, who made a breakthrough to the top flight three years ago when he was selected for the Chinese team at the World Championships, needed all seven games to defeat Xu, coming through 11-5, 4-11, 11-6, 9-11, 13-11, 11-13, 11-2.

"I am very satisfied with my performance," said Liang, who joined the main draw after coming through a two-day qualification tournament, meaning that he had to play eight matches in all to get his hands on the silverware.

"It is my first victory on the ITTF World Tour and a great reward for all the work.

"Every player in the Chinese national team is capable of winning such a tournament.

"I am glad that I could come out as the champion.

"Linz will have a special place in my heart; I must thank the crowd for the great support."

China's Chen Meng had a relatively easy win to take the women's singles title at the ITTF Austrian Open in Linz ©Getty Images

China also took the women’s singles honours in the Platinum World Tour event at the TipsArena.

Winner Chen Meng, like Liang, had knocked a fellow Chinese top seed out in the semi-finals - in her case Zhu Yuling.

But the number five seed's task in the final proved easier as she beat another compatriot, Wang Manyu, 11-8, 11-9, 11-4, 11-7.

"I did not expect to win this match that easily," said Cheng.

"I focused a lot on my tactics rather than thinking about winning this tournament here in Austria; this was crucial to perform at such a high level."

Japan won both the men's and women's doubles finals.

Yuja Oshima and Masataka Morizono won the former against South Korea's Sangsu Lee and Youngsik Jeoung, 12-10, 11-9, 3-11, 11-4.

The women's crown went to Mima Ito and Hina Hayata, who were 11-6, 11-7, 11-8 winners over China's Xingtong Chen and Yingsha Sun.