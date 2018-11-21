The International Federation for Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) has held its second General Assembly in Amsterdam with England’s Pete Ackerley and Tunisia’s Habib Samcha being elected as members at large on the world governing body’s Board.

Ackerley will be representing the region of Europe.

Samcha will be representing that of Africa.

The General Assembly also approved that Malaysia's Anna Ranganathan be co-opted to the Board until 2020 as a member at large and that the role of chief executive/secretary general, held by Sam Turner, be changed from an elected position on the Board to an appointed position to ensure continuity for the future.

IFCPF also introduced newly-appointed communications manager Coen Kaaij.

The minutes of the General Assembly will be tabled for approval at the next Board meeting, scheduled for December 5, and then circulated to the members.

"The IFCPF Board would like to thank each delegate that made an effort to attend the General Assembly," a statement from the body reads.

"It was a wonderful platform to engage with our membership on a more personal level, and also for members to meet and discuss challenges and support one another.

"It is our hope that more member countries will make use of this opportunity in 2020, which will also be an election year for new Board members."