Women's world number one Tai Tzu-ying beat reigning Olympic and world champion Carolina Marin of Spain in a heavyweight quarter final tussle at the Badminton World Federation Hong Kong Open today.

The Chinese Taipei top seed and Asian Games gold medallist had to come from behind to reach the last four at the Hong Kong Coliseum, eventually dumping out fifth-seeded Marin 18-21, 21-9, 21-14.

Tai will now play another world champion in the semi-finals as 2017 winner Nozomi Okuhara of Japan also progressed.

The seventh-seed needed three games to knock-out Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong, eventually prevailing 21-16, 16-21, 21-6.

Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, herself the world champion in 2013, advanced after beating Japan's second seed and this year's World Championship bronze medallist Akane Yamaguchi.

Intanon came through 21-9, 21-16.

She will play South Korea's Sung Ji-hyun, who beat eighth seed He Bingjiao after the Chinese player retired.

Sung was well on course at the time, leading 21-13, 19-11.

Kento Momota continued his fine run of form to reach the last four ©Getty Images

In the men's tournament, reigning world champion and world number one Kento Momota came from behind to reach the last four.

The Japanese player, who has won tournaments in Japan, Indonesia, Denmark and China this season, ousted Indonesia's Jonatan Christie, the Asian Games champion, 22-24, 21-9, 21-9.

He will meet sixth seed Son Wan-ho, who won an all-South Korean duel against Lee Dong-keun 21-16, 21-14.

Eighth-seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan progressed with a 21-17, 21-13 win over India's fourth seed Srikanth Kidambi.

His last four opponent will be Hong Hong qualifier Lee Cheuk Yiu, who won an all-unseeded battle against India's Sameer Verma to stay in contention at his home tournament.

He came through 21-15, 19-21, 21-11.

The World Tour Super 500 tournament continues tomorrow.