Hosts China won two of the five titles on offer on the last day of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Fuzhou China Open at the Haixia Olympic Sport Center.

The first title of the day for the hosts was won by top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong in the mixed doubles.

Zheng and Huang had to beat the second seeds and Chinese team-mates Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping at the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

The match lasted an hour and four minutes as the two pairs exchanged the lead.

Zheng and Huang won the first but lost the second and had to battle in the third and final game to take the victory, 21-15, 11-21, 21-19.

China also won the women's singles event as fourth seed Chen Yufei dominated in a straight games victory over Japan's former world champion Nozomi Okuhara.

In just 43 minutes, Chen took the title, 21-10, 21-16.

Elsewhere Japan's Kento Momota lived up to his top seed billing with a victory over fourth seed Chou Tien Chen in the men's singles final.

The Chinese Taipei player forced a deciding game after rallying to a second game win as Momota, the reigning world champion, took the first.

After an hour and seven minutes of play the world number one took the win, 21-13, 11-21, 21-16.

In the doubles events South Korea and Indonesia took the women's and men's titles respectively.

Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan edged a close women's match against Japan's Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

The South Koreans were the seventh seeds but managed a 23-21, 21-16 victory over the fifth seeds.

In the men's doubles, top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia beat their Chinese opponents after losing a mammoth first game.

He Jiting and Tan Qiang won a hard fought first game, but were unable to counter the top seeds after they rallied in the second and third.

It finished 25-27, 21-17, 21-15.