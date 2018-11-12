The world's best badminton players are arriving in Hong Kong for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 500 event which gets underway tomorrow.

Almost all of 2017's defending champions are back to compete at the Hong Kong Open and are highly seeded.

Hoping to defend her women’s singles title, Chinese Taipei’s Tzu Ying Tai returns to the Hong Kong Coliseum as the top seed.

Tai has won three of the last four titles but reigning Olympic and world champion Carolina Marin of Spain is among others in the draw.

Japan's Kento Momota, the reigning world champion, is the top seed in the men’s singles event as he hopes to continue the run of form which has seen him take titles in the Fuzhou China Open, Denmark Open, Japan Open and Indonesia Open this year.

Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong return to the defend their 2017 titles as the top seeds in the men's and mixed doubles respectively.

Tzu Ying Tai of Chinese Taipei has a successful record at the Hong Kong Open ©Getty Images

Indonesia's Gideon and Sukamuljo have won seven of eight World Tour events they have entered this year and only dropped two games in all of their wins.

In similarly top form are China's Zheng and Huang who beat compatriots Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping in last week's Fuzhou China Open.

In the women's doubles event, China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan return to the competition looking to defend their title, but are only ranked as the third seeds.

Top seeds are Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.