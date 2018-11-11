Chinese Taipei took the final senior gold of the Asian Shotgun Championships as Jung Hung Shih and Wan-Yu Liu excelled in the mixed team trap at the Kuwait Shooting Club.

The Taiwanese pair came out on top in the final with a tally of 42 points.

Shih shot two perfect rounds and only missed once in the qualification phase as team-mate Liu only missed three.

Their total of 146 after qualification left them as the ones to beat in the final.

Kuwait's Abdulrahman Al Faihan and individual silver medallist Sarah Alhawal qualified for the last six in second on 144 points as team-mates Talal Alrashidi and Shahad Alhawal were third.

Despite scoring 141 points in the first qualification round and sitting third, the second Kuwait team crashed out first in the final round with a low score of 17.

The Chinese pair also won bronze at the recent Asian Games in Jakarta ©Getty Images

Surprisingly, the second lowest qualifiers for the final were China's Du Yu and Wang Xiaojing.

Both shooters had won their individual events in the Championships but scraped into the final by with a total of 138.

World Championship silver medallist Wang matched her male counterpart in the qualifying round and then the team scored 32 shots in the final to take the bronze medal.

Kuwait's Al Faihan and Alhawal took silver with 39 shots as Alhawal added a second silver medal from her haul at the Championships.