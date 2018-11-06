China secured mixed team air rifle gold at the Asian Airgun Championships and Asian Shotgun Championships today in Kuwait City.

Their team of Zhao Ruozhu and Yang Haoran emerged triumphant at the end of the 10 metres event.

A score of 500.7 points proved enough for the duo to secure the gold medal as senior competitions began.

Their nearest rivals were compatriots Wang Shuyi and Cao Yifei, the runners-up on 499.5 points.

The bronze medal was earned by Japan’s Ayano Shimizu and Naoya Okada on a score of 431.6 points.

India claimed gold and bronze medals in the junior mixed team air rifle competition.

They were separated by a team from China, who secured a silver medal.

Many Congratulations!



Our #TOPSAthlete Angad Vir Singh Bajwa won a gold medal in men’s skeet event with a #WorldRecord score of 60/60 in the final at Asian Shotgun Championships being held in Kuwait.@Ra_THORe #Angad #Shooting #KheloIndia🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Gskx78xPNP — Dr. Subhash Bhamre (@DrSubhashMoS) November 6, 2018

India celebrated men’s skeet success, with Angad Vir Singh Bajwa achieving a perfect 60 hits in the final to clinch victory.

He was followed by China’s Jin Di on 58 hits.

The podium was rounded off by the United Arab Emirates’ Saeed Almaktoum, who managed a score of 46 hits.

Kazakhstan’s Alexandr Mukhamediyev won the junior event on a score of 56 hits, two shots clear of Kuwait’s second placed shooter Ahmad Alawaad.

China’s Dou Xuyang took the bronze medals.

The men’s and women’s 10m air pistol events are scheduled to take place tomorrow.

It will be followed by junior competitions on Thursday (November 8).