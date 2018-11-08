India's Saurabh Chaudhary earned men's 10 metres junior pistol gold at the Asian Airgun Championships and Asian Shotgun Championships today in Kuwait City.

The 16-year-old headed into the competition on a high, following a string of high profile successes in recent months.

Chaudhary clinched 10m air pistol gold at the Jakarta 2018 Asian Games, before clinching the World Championship junior crown and the Youth Olympic title in Buenos Aires.

He would have to battle his team-mate Arjun Singh Cheema to secure top honours in Kuwait, with the duo the final two shooters left in the final.

Chaudhary would clinch the gold medal with a score of 239.8 points, with Cheema second on 237.7.

Bronze was earned by Chinese Taipei's Huang Wei-Te, who was the final athlete eliminated on a score of 218.

Chinese success continued at the Championships, following their shooters securing senior titles yesterday.

Saurabh Chaudhary has earned Asian Games and Youth Olympic titles in a productive couple of months ©Getty Images

Wang Xiaoyu earned the junior women's 10m pistol title with a score of 238.9 points in the final.

She overcame her Chinese team-mate Wang Keyi, who was second on 234.8.

Bronze was claimed by Chinese Taipei's Yang Mei-Fang, after she finished on 216.5.

The mixed 10m air pistol team events will take place for senior and junior athletes tomorrow.

The women's trap competitions will also be held.