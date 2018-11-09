Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) director general Yury Ganus has cast doubt on the nation remaining compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after he admitted he was concerned over the lack of progress in fulfilling the criteria on access to the Moscow Laboratory.

According to Russia's official state news agency TASS, Ganus urged Russian authorities to speed up their actions and claimed they were at risk of missing the deadline set by WADA.

Russia has been told they must provide WADA access to the data and samples stored at the Moscow Laboratory by no later than December 31 if the country is to remain compliant.

Authorities in the scandal-hit nation have so far failed to do so, while WADA officials refused to provide an update on the situation during a media symposium last week.

"I am concerned about how the situation is developing around access to the Moscow Laboratory," Ganus said.

"Yes, until December 31, there are more than one-and-a-half months, but I don't consider it right to delay the decision on the last days of the year.

"This issue cannot be resolved in a few days, there will be various approvals, it is necessary to go beyond certain procedural limitations of the current legislation.

"But this must be done promptly, taking into account the consequences and their nature."

Ganus added that he would send the "devastating" ramifications - which are stronger under new standards introduced in April - that Russia is facing if the demands outlined by WADA are not met by the deadline to the relevant authorities in a bid to speed up the process.

"I'm ready to send a standard on compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code to any office in order to understand the devastating nature of the consequences for Russian sports in the event of non-compliance with the demands made on us," he said.

"In addition, we will lose confidence, and if not forever, then for many years."

WADA could reimpose the ban on Russia if access to the laboratory is not granted by December 31 ©Getty Images

Ganus also called on authorities in the country to make progress on the criteria before WADA's Foundation Board convenes for its latest meeting in Baku next Thursday (November 15).

The issue is expected to be high on the agenda at the meeting and Ganus said it was "very important we do something concrete for this day".

"It is clear that it would have been difficult to open a laboratory for the rest of the week," he said.

"But it is very important to take the first concrete steps - to coordinate the nominations of representatives to the group that should have access, and the technical conditions of access."

The condition regarding access to the laboratory in the Moscow Laboratory - which remains sealed off owing to an ongoing federal investigation - was part of a compromise agreement reached between WADA and Russia so that RUSADA's suspension could be lifted.

WADA have consistently claimed it gives them an improved chance of obtaining the information at the laboratory, which will help prosecute or exonerate athletes involved in the state-sponsored doping system.

The controversial decision to reinstate RUSADA has sparked a furious backlash from athletes who have called for change after claiming WADA is unfit for purpose in its current form.