Algerian Olympic Committee (COA) President Mustapha Berraf has claimed widespread doping in the country has enabled athletes to compete at and qualify for major international sports events.

Berraf, one of the highest-ranking sports officials in Africa, also alleged that he had previously raised concerns about doping in the nation but they had been ignored.

The Algerian, a candidate to become President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, made the staggering revelations in a video interview with Ennahar-TV.

He said Algerian athletes use banned substances at national-level competitions and tournaments to help them qualify for international events.

Berraf added that their lack of success at global level was further proof that they were cheating but did not disclose what sports were involved.

"Algerian athletes are not working, but they are doping to achieve results at the national level to qualify and compete in high-level international competitions, which explains the lack of results at the international level," he said.

Berraf claimed he had twice reported his suspicions to the Directorate General of National Security, who he says have so far failed to investigate the allegations.

Olympic silver medallist Ali Saidi-Sief of Algeria was stripped of his 2001 5,000m World Championships silver medal for doping ©Getty Images

His suggestions mark a rare case of a high-ranking sports official making accusations of cheating in their own country.

The revelations come after claims of extensive doping in Algerian football surfaced in 2016.

Three players - Kheireddine Merzougui, Youcef Belaili and Rafik Boussaid - were given lengthy bans from football after they tested positive.

Algeria international Belaili and Rafik Boussaid tested positive for cocaine, while a sample provided by Merzougui was found to have contained the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine.

Olympic silver medallist Ali Saidi-Sief - stripped of the 5,000 metres silver medal he claimed at the 2001 World Championships after he failed a drugs test - three-time African pole vault champion Larbi Bourrada and former African 800m champion Zahra Bouras are among notable Algerian competitors to have served drugs bans.