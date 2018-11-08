Kim Jain of South Korea came first in the semi-final of the women's lead event at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Asian Championships, to end hosts Japan's dominance of the competition so far.

The top three in both the men and women's semi-finals of the bouldering event yesterday were made up completely of Japanese climbers.

Eight participants qualified for the final from the 24 that competed in both the men and women's lead semi-finals at the Kurayoshi Sport Climbing Centre.

Masahiro Higuchi of Japan won the men's semi-final of the men's lead event at the IFSC Asian Championships ©Getty Images

Jain finished top, with Japan's Akiyo Noguchi and her compatriot Mei Kotake finishing second and third.

In the men's semi final, Masahiro Higuchi of Japan finished top, with team-mate Meichi Narasaki coming second.

China's YuFei Pan qualified for the final in third place.

The final for the bouldering events will take place tomorrow.