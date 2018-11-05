Olympian Esther Stam of Georgia will commentate on the 2018 International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Judo World Championships in the Portugese city of Odivelas.

Stam retired in 2017 from a career that included the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, a silver medal at the 2016 European Championships and various Grand Prix podiums.

The 31-year-old began her commentary career at the International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Prix in Zagreb, Croatia, in July.

She also commentated at September's 2018 IJF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Georgian's involvement in the IBSA Judo World Championships is thanks to a new Memorandum of Understanding signed between the IJF and IBSA in Baku.

It includes support for the promotion of blind and visually impaired judo.

Stam had trained with Paralympic judoka Sanneke Vermeulen of The Netherlands before the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games.

"That's the first time that I learned about Paralympic judo and also other sports," Stam said.

Esther Stam previously commentated on the International Judo Federation World Championships in September ©Getty Images

"It was a great experience for me, because I found really hard working people that don't let having a visual impairment stop them from achieving anything they want in life.

"It was a life lesson for me, to not let anything stop you if you really want something and also to keep positive whatever happens.

"It's really nice to come back.

"I am very curious in how IBSA Judo developed for the last ten years - that's a long time.

"With the way judo developed in general and is developing I am sure it will be amazing."

The competition will take place from November 16 to 18 with nearly 300 athletes expected to attend.

Participants will secure points towards the world rankings which determine which athletes will attend the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.