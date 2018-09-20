A Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) to bring the the International Judo Federation (IJF) and the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) closer together was signed on the opening day of the World Judo Championships here today.

The IJF and IBSA will jointly start a project with the aim of investigating the future integration of Para Judo in the IJF.

This project will have an athlete-centered approach, it was claimed, and will consider the interest and opinions of all stakeholders involved, especially the IBSA membership, who will need to approve a final decision about integration.

The MoU was signed by IJF President, and Jannie Hammershøi, head of the IBSA.

"I am very pleased to extend this MoU," Vizer said.

"Both our organisations share the same values and it is important to continue to support IBSA in this long-term ongoing relationship because they are member of the big judo family."

IBSA President Jannie Hammershøi praised the help they have received from the International Judo Federation ©IJF

The IJF have been working closely with the IBSA for several years now.

On the eve of these World Championships, Azerbaijan's two-time Paralympic gold medallist Ilham Zakiyev was inducted in to the Judo Hall of Fame during the IJF Gala.

"This MoU means a great deal to us," said Hammershøi.

"We are very grateful to Mr. Vizer and the IJF for what they have done for us throughout the years.

"We have to be aware of our body, in our daily life we are not able to do normal things, that is why this partnership is very important."